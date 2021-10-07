Nebraska woman sent to hospital after colliding with grain truck

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A 21-year-old woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:25 p.m. they investigated an accident on Highway 15, about 8 miles northwest of Howells.

Investigators say the accident happened when a northbound SUV, driven by La Teasiah Bordy of Columbus, Nebraska, struck the rear of a northbound grain truck that was attempting to turn off the highway and into a private driveway.

The driver and passenger of the grain truck were not injured. But Bordy had to extricated from her car and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Authorities say seat belts were in use and airbags deployed in Bordy's vehicle, lessening potential fatal injuries.

The grain truck took minor damage, while the SUV was a total loss. The highway was blocked for about 45 minutes while the scene was cleared.