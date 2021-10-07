Nebraska’s first Freedom Rock unveiled

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- On Thursday, Nebraska's first Freedom Rock was unveiled at Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Freedom Rocks are painted boulders showcasing murals that honor fallen service members, veterans, and active military members.

There are currently 99 Freedom Rocks in all of Iowa's 99 counties.

The artist, Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, started painting the first Freedom Rock in 1999 and has now completed 111 Freedom Rocks in 12 states.

“With the Medal of Honor Highway dedication early this year and the Interpretive Center nearing completion, this rock continues to reach out to past generations of trailblazers to honor them and more importantly for old guys like me to say thank you for inspiring me to do something larger than myself. To the civilian population, it’s about teaching the next-generation, sacrifice and freedom is not free. It is about letting them know others cared about their future and took action,” said Siouxland Freedom Park Board Member, Marty Hogan.

Featured on the rock are 1st Lt Jarvis Offutt, 1st Lt. Warren Brown, Brigadier General Bud Day, Brigadier General Bobbi Doorenbos, Sgt. Frank E. Anderson, Cpl. Carl R. Anderson, Sgt. First Class John Raymond Rice, Green Beret Fred Lennon, Army Sergeant Richard Joseph Boeshart, Army Spc. David Lee Rice and John Duoangdara.

FREEDOM BALL

On October 15, Siouxland Freedom Park will host the first Freedom Ball at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. Nineteen artists from Siouxland have created unique pieces of art that symbolize patriotism and freedom. The artists have donated all of their works to benefit Siouxland Freedom Park.

You can purchase tickets and view the artwork and bid upon now online.

Proceeds from Freedom Ball will go directly to the museum-quality exhibits and displays which will be featured inside the Siouxland Freedom Park Interpretive Center.