Official pledges US help for Haiti on migration, stability

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the number of U.S.-bound Haitian migrants temporarily stuck in northern Colombia has risen to about 20,000. That echoes reports this week from a local human rights organization. The official, who briefed reporters on condition he not be named, said the point is “forming a human bottleneck.” Colombian and Panamanian officials have tried to limit the number of migrants to 500 a day on ferries that take them to the next stage of the journey, but more than that have been arriving daily, on average.