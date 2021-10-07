Philippine VP seeks 2022 presidency, facing dictator’s son

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine vice president and opposition leader Leni Robredo has registered her presidential candidacy for next year’s elections in a move that would bring the pro-democracy advocate to a new faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Robredo joined a growing list of aspirants for the May 9 elections after talks failed for key candidates to unite behind a single contender who would go against whoever President Rodrigo Duterte and his ruling party endorse for the race. Philippine presidents and vice presidents are elected separately, and Robredo and Duterte have had strained ties for years. She has attacked his brutal crackdown on illegal drugs that has left thousands dead and led to the International Criminal Court opening an investigation.