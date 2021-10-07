South Dakota Water Board won’t take up uranium mine permits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Water Board has rejected a request by a Canadian company that wants to restart the permitting process for a proposed uranium mine in the southern Black Hills. The board on Wednesday unanimously rejected Powertech Inc.’s request following opposition from dozens of citizens, intervenors and state officials. Board members say it would be a waste of time and money because the company is still seeking some federal permits while others are tied up in the courts. The board put its consideration of another Powertech project on hold in 2013, just a year after the company began the permitting process. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports that Powertech has been pursuing federal permits and licenses since then.