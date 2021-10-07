Study: Small nonprofits hit harder by COVID than larger ones

Small arts organizations were among those hit the hardest by shrinking donations last year, according to a study by the Urban Institute. Small charities nationwide have faced significant losses in charitable giving as donors cut back during the COVID health and economic crisis: Four in 10 have suffered a decline in donations, according to a study released Thursday. That’s compared to the 29% of large charities that saw contributions dip. Organizations with annual budgets of less than $100,000 saw a median decline of 33% in their fee for service revenue, compared with 20% for organizations with budgets of $1 million to $10 million.