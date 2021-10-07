Teen found guilty of murder in fatal Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A teenager accused in a fatal shooting in Rapid City more than three years ago has been found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in Pennington County. Seventeen-year-old Ronald Black Cloud, who was 14 when the shooting occurred, was tried in adult court for the death of 43-year-old Nathan Graham. During closing arguments Wednesday, Deputy State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel told jurors that Black Cloud acted without regard for human life, noting that he and his friend, Ross Johnson, were trespassing on Graham’s property the night of the shooting and were told to leave but didn’t.