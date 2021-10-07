Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:00 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-22, 25-10, 25-7

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-15

Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9

Heartland def. Superior, 3-0

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

Sandhills Valley def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19

Alma Triangular=

Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-15

Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-10

Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20

Axtell Triangular=

Amherst def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17

Amherst def. Pleasanton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-22

Cedar Bluffs Triangular=

Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-22

Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-5, 25-21

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19

Pool B=

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-15

Columbus Scotus def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

David City Triangular=

David City def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-21

Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25

Deshler Triangular=

Deshler def. Friend, 25-18, 25-12

Giltner Triangular=

Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-20

Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14

Gothenburg Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20

Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-9, 25-15

Hay Springs Triangular=

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19

Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16

North Central Triangular=

North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 27-25, 25-13

St. Mary’s def. North Central, 25-14, 26-24

Papillion-LaVista Triangular=

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18

South Platte Triangular=

South Platte def. Hyannis, 25-5, 25-14

Yutan Triangular=

Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

