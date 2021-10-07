Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-22, 25-10, 25-7
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-15
Falls City def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9
Heartland def. Superior, 3-0
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln High, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
Norris def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Sandhills Valley def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24
Waverly def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-11, 25-19
Alma Triangular=
Alma def. Franklin, 25-18, 25-15
Alma def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-10
Franklin def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-20
Axtell Triangular=
Amherst def. Axtell, 25-16, 25-17
Amherst def. Pleasanton, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
Broken Bow Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Minden, 25-12, 25-19
Broken Bow def. Ogallala, 25-18, 25-22
Cedar Bluffs Triangular=
Mead def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-9, 25-22
Mead def. Weeping Water, 25-5, 25-21
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-17, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-19
Pool B=
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-15, 25-15
Columbus Scotus def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-23, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20
David City Triangular=
David City def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-21
Sutton def. Fairbury, 27-25, 27-25
Deshler Triangular=
Deshler def. Friend, 25-18, 25-12
Giltner Triangular=
Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-20
Shelby/Rising City def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-14
Gothenburg Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Lexington, 25-12, 25-20
Gothenburg def. McCook, 25-9, 25-15
Hay Springs Triangular=
Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-21, 25-19
Lakota Tech, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16
North Central Triangular=
North Central def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 27-25, 25-13
St. Mary’s def. North Central, 25-14, 26-24
Papillion-LaVista Triangular=
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18
South Platte Triangular=
South Platte def. Hyannis, 25-5, 25-14
Yutan Triangular=
Yutan def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Information from: ScoreStream Inc.