Thursday's Scores

South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-18, 25-11

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 16-25, 15-12

Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14

Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 17-25, 25-13

Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-15

Redfield def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Associated Press

