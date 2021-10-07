Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-18, 25-11
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 16-25, 15-12
Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14
Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 17-25, 25-13
Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-15
Redfield def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
