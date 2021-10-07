Trump’s false election claims in focus in Va. governor race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin has not talked much about the 2020 election, President Donald Trump’s lies about fraud and the insurrection on Jan. 6. But when he has, it has not gone smoothly. The GOP nominee for governor of Virginia argued this week that the state’s voting machines must be regularly audited. Left unsaid was that the machines already undergo annual audits. Trump’s political action committee then highlighted his comments. Democrats seized on those remarks as a sign that the two men are aligned. While Youngkin has acknowledged President Joe Biden was legitimately elected, he also made election integrity an early focus of his campaign.