Woman accused of telling Black child she’d kneel on his neck

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general says a civil rights complaint has been filed against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son’s toy that she would “kneel on his neck” and calling him a racial slur. Attorney General John Formella said in a news release Thursday the complaint alleges that on May 10, Kristina Graper threatened the 9-year-old boy, who was playing in a neighborhood park. The complaint alleges that the threat was motivated by the child’s race. A phone number couldn’t be found for Graper and no lawyer was listed for her.