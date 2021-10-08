6-month traffic signal study begins in downtown Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A 6-month traffic signal study kicked off today in downtown Norfolk, Nebraska.

The intersections of 2nd Street and Norfolk Avenue, and 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue, have now changed to 4-way stops. Traffic signals at those intersections have changed to flashing red lights. The signal heads will be bagged after a week.

City leaders say the study is being done because, two years ago, a comprehensive traffic evaluation determined the signals at those intersections may not be needed.

"I think we will see better traffic flow during the day, during the regular part of the day. We will see a little but reduced traffic flow during that 15 minute peak flow in the morning and the afternoon, and so we will be evaluating all of this information over the next 6 months to make a final determination," said Steven Rames, The Public Works Director and City Engineer for the city of Norfolk.

If you have any questions about the study you can call the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.