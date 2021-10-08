Around Siouxland: 712 Brew Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you're looking for some good beer this weekend, be sure to check out the 712 Brew Fest in Sioux City.

On Oct. 9, the Tyson Events Center will host the festival featuring over 100 flavors of beer from local, regional and national breweries. Along with the beer samplings, there'll be live music and food options for people to enjoy.

The event is for ages 21 and over, with advance admissions tickets set at $20, VIP tickets at $35 and day-of tickets at $23. A portion of the proceeds from Brew Fest go to supporting local SIouxland charities.