Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines

The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccine shots is nearing an average of 1 million per day. That’s a three-month high for the U.S but still far below last spring. The rise in shots comes as more seniors are getting boosters, and employer mandates are pushing workers to take their first doses. Demand is expected to spike in a few weeks when elementary school age children can begin getting vaccinated. Some states are beginning to reopen mass vaccination clinics in anticipation. Virginia plans to open nine sites over the next few weeks, including one at the Richmond International Raceway.