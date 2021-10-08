Driver trapped inside vehicle after crash in Boyden, IA

BOYDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man had to be freed from their vehicle after a crash in Boyden, Iowa Thursday afternoon.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kennedy Avenue.

The sheriff's office says 36-year-old Victor Casias, of Sheldon, Iowa, was driving a minivan westbound on Highway 18 when a northbound backhoe entered the intersection from Kennedy Avenue, and the two vehicles struck.

Casias was trapped inside his vehicle, and had to be freed with mechanical tools by members of the Boyden Fire Department. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the backhoe, 52-year-old Michael Doorenbos of Boyden, did not report any injuries.

Doorenbos was cited for failure to obey a stop sign, while Casias was cited for operating a motor vehicle without meeting insurance requirements and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license.