Fallen Sioux City firefighters remembered at ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty were honored Friday at the Fallen Firefighters Ceremony.

Each year, during fire safety week, the department celebrates their lives and remember the sacrifice the firemen made to the community.

The ceremony also serves as a reminder to the department to operate as safely as possible, keeping in mind lessons learned from the fallen. In the history of the department, 12 people have lost their lives.

Each fallen firefighter was represented by a floral wreath and a ceremonial ring of the bell after their name was read.

"They died in service to the community. That's noble. We want to make sure that we remember them. The city has done a great job of helping us do that by inscribing their names on the public safety memorial and allowing us to do this each year," said Tom Everett, Fire Chief.

Everett adds he's thankful to the community that came out to support the fallen men.

A list of the firefighters who were honored Friday can be found below: