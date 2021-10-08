Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Harding County def. Newell, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25
East/West Tournament=
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-5
Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 26-24, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-15
Sturgis Brown def. Brookings, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 22-25, 25-23
Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 27-25, 25-20
Scheels Metro Tournament=
Pool F=
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Kindred, N.D., 25-11, 28-26
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com