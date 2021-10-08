Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:24 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Harding County def. Newell, 25-11, 25-19, 27-25

East/West Tournament=

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-19

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-5

Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 26-24, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-15

Sturgis Brown def. Brookings, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25

Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-9, 22-25, 25-23

Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 27-25, 25-20

Scheels Metro Tournament=

Pool F=

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Kindred, N.D., 25-11, 28-26

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

