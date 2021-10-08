Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:32 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allen 76, Walthill 6

Alma 58, Elm Creek 6

Amherst 28, Ravenna 24

Arapahoe 32, Bertrand 12

Archbishop Bergan 69, Tekamah-Herman 7

Arthur County 72, Creek Valley 22

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12

Auburn 41, Nebraska City 14

Aurora 43, Hastings 14

Bennington 49, Elkhorn 14

Boone Central 35, Wayne 13

Boyd County 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0

Cody-Kilgore 97, Minatare 0

Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 6

Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 8

Fort Calhoun 42, Arlington 14

Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17

Hi-Line 44, Cambridge 42

Hyannis def. Kimball, forfeit

Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 14

Lutheran High Northeast 50, Plainview 14

McCook 28, Gering 9

McCool Junction 76, Meridian 24

Norris 48, Crete 7

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10

Ord def. Twin River, forfeit

Parkview Christian 41, Hampton 6

Pender 64, Emerson-Hubbard 8

Pierce 57, West Point-Beemer 41

Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14

Red Cloud 60, Franklin 18

Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 0

Silver Lake 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 12

Spalding Academy 70, Santee 7

Sterling 38, Pawnee City 28

Stuart 72, St. Edward 30

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Wauneta-Palisade 22

Sutherland 22, Perkins County 20

Tri County 40, Freeman 0

Wynot 41, Osmond 18

Yutan 67, Syracuse 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

