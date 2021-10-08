Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen 76, Walthill 6
Alma 58, Elm Creek 6
Amherst 28, Ravenna 24
Arapahoe 32, Bertrand 12
Archbishop Bergan 69, Tekamah-Herman 7
Arthur County 72, Creek Valley 22
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12
Auburn 41, Nebraska City 14
Aurora 43, Hastings 14
Bennington 49, Elkhorn 14
Boone Central 35, Wayne 13
Boyd County 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0
Cody-Kilgore 97, Minatare 0
Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 6
Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 8
Fort Calhoun 42, Arlington 14
Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17
Hi-Line 44, Cambridge 42
Hyannis def. Kimball, forfeit
Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 14
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Plainview 14
McCook 28, Gering 9
McCool Junction 76, Meridian 24
Norris 48, Crete 7
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10
Ord def. Twin River, forfeit
Parkview Christian 41, Hampton 6
Pender 64, Emerson-Hubbard 8
Pierce 57, West Point-Beemer 41
Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14
Red Cloud 60, Franklin 18
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 0
Silver Lake 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Spalding Academy 70, Santee 7
Sterling 38, Pawnee City 28
Stuart 72, St. Edward 30
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Sutherland 22, Perkins County 20
Tri County 40, Freeman 0
Wynot 41, Osmond 18
Yutan 67, Syracuse 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com