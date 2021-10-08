Lashana Lynch on making history as 007 in ‘No Time to Die’

NEW YORK (AP) — Only when Lashana Lynch was in the midst of stunt training did she finally learn just who she would be playing in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Lynch would be the first Black woman to play a 00 agent in the six decades of James Bond movies. Not only that, Lynch’s character, Nomi, takes the codename 007, with Daniel Craig’s James Bond AWOL and out of the British Secret Service. Lynch’s role is a landmark in the franchise. With that history has come a brighter spotlight than ever before on the 33-year-old British Jamaican actor, who, like others who have brought wider representation to decades-old franchises, has also experienced online hostility.