Longtime Nebraska Ed Board member resigning, citing health

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime member of the Nebraska Board of Education has announced her resignation from the board, citing undisclosed health reasons. State officials announced on Friday that 74-year-old Patricia Timm, of Beatrice, is leaving the board after 17 years. Timm was first appointed to represent a large southeastern segment of the state in 2004 by then-Gov. Mike Johanns. Since then, she has twice served as board president. Before joining the state board, Timm had served on the Beatrice School Board for 16 years. She is a retired kindergarten and art teacher. Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint a new board member to represent District 5 for the remainder of Timm’s term, which expires in January 2023.