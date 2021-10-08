More pleasant conditions expected this weekend in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Our work week has brought us comfortable temperatures and lots of sunshine to Siouxland, and Friday is no exception to the pleasant conditions.

Today highs topped out a touch warmer than we have seen earlier this week. Many of us got to the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

This evening, we will cool down to the mid 50s for our overnight lows, which is above average for this time of year.

This weekend is looking quite pleasant however, with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s. Saturday there is a slight chance we see some sprinkles in the afternoon throughout the KTIV viewing area, otherwise we are looking to stay dry through the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week we will cool down more with highs in the upper 60s for most of our 10 day forecast. More storm chances come into play early in the week.

