Nebraska court says death row inmate can’t be own lawyer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met on the date app Tinder will not get to serve as his own attorney in his automatic appeal. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska Supreme Court last week rejected Aubrey Trail’s plan to fire his team of attorneys and represent himself in his appeal. The 55-year-old Trail had argued that his court-appointed attorneys have refused to support his request to sell some $25,000 in antiques and rare coins and give the money to a memorial fund set up for his victim, 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.