No injuries reported at grain elevator fire in Albert City, IA

ALBERT CITY, Iow (KTIV) - Authorities responded to a fire Friday morning at a grain elevator in Albert City, Iowa.

It was reported around 6 a.m. at the Ag Partners cooperative.

The general manager of Ag Partners, Troy Upah, says all the fires have been extinguished, and no injuries have been reported.

Upah says the fire was on a belt at the top of one of the elevators. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.