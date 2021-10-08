SportsFource Extra week seven highlights and scores

SportsFource Extra week seven highlights and scoresUpdated
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
SC North 0 Johnston 16 F
Logan-Magnolia 49 AHSTW 20 F
Newell-Fonda 49 Glidden-Ralston 7 F
West Monona 0 Underwood 70 F
So. Central Calhoun 41 Woodward-Granger 7 F
SC East 51 Des Moines East 7 F
Pocahontas Area 3 Southeast Valley 40 F
South O'Brien 28 Akron-Westfield 29 F
Remsen St. Marys 64 Ar-We-Va 20 F
Sioux Center 35 Bishop Heelan 23 F
Wayne 13 Boone Central/NG 35 F
Pender 64 Emerson-Hubbard 8 F
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21 EP-Jefferson 38 F
Colome 8 Gayville-Volin 58 F
West Bend-Mallard 18 Harris-Lake Park 41 F
Oakland-Craig 0 Hartington CC 27 F
IKM-Manning 48 Lawton-Bronson 27 F
Denison-Schleswig 14 Le Mars 42 F
Plainview 14 Lutheran N'east 50 F
Gehlen Catholic 57 MMC/RU 21 F
Carroll 13 MOC-FV 6 F
Alta-Aurelia 36 North Union 20 F
Estherville-LC 21 OABCIG 22 F
Crofton 29 Ponca 7 F
Urbandale 56 SC West 6 F
BH/RV 35 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 10 F
Central Lyon/GLR 55 Sheldon 0 F
Omaha Roncalli 55 South Sioux 27 F
Webster City 21 Spencer 7 F
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6 Spirit Lake 55 F
Fort Dodge 42 Storm Lake 0 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 64 Wakefield 46 F
Allen 76 Walthill 6 F
Unity Christian 14 West Lyon 27 F
Pierce 57 West Pt-Beemer 41 F
Missouri Valley 14 Westwood 48 F
St. Francis Indian 0 Winnebago 54 F
Tri-Center 26 Woodbury Central 23 F
Osmond 18 Wynot 41 F
Sturgis Brown 7 Yankton 48 F