Temporary restraining order on Iowa’s ban on mask mandates to expire Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The temporary restraining order on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools is set to expire Monday.

Last month, a federal judge ordered the state to temporarily ban a law that prevented schools from requiring masks.

Judge Robert Pratt said the law increased the risk of several children with underlying conditions to catch the virus.

The order had initially been set to expire on September 27, but judge Pratt extended it until Monday, October 11.

Since the order, several school districts in eastern Iowa implemented mask mandates. That includes the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Linn-Mar, Iowa City, and more.

The Sioux City Community School District held a special meeting back in September, to discuss mandating masks. After over two hours of discussion and public input, the school board decided not to implement a mandate.