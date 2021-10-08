Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

1:00 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Wilmot, 25-11, 25-21, 25-7

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21

Arlington def. Lake Preston, 25-3, 25-12, 25-16

Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 22-25, 25-17, 25-10

Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-18, 25-11

Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 25-13, 25-12, 25-8

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 16-25, 15-12

Dakota Valley def. Madison, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Estelline/Hendricks, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14

Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20

Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 25-5, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14

Garretson def. Canton, 25-5, 25-19, 25-15

Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16

Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 17-25, 25-13

Howard def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24

Kimball/White Lake def. Parkston

Lemmon def. New Underwood, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24

Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-15

Milbank def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Northwestern def. Faulkton, 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11

Pierre def. Huron, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23

Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 28-26, 21-25, 25-5, 25-13

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-15, 26-24

Redfield def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20

Scotland def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-7, 25-18, 25-20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Mitchell, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12

Stanley County def. Colome, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19

Viborg-Hurley def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14

Wall def. Custer, 25-17, 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13

Hay Springs Triangular=

Lakota Tech def. Hay Springs, Neb., 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Lakota Tech def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-17, 25-16

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

