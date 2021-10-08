Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

12:15 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Axtell 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 22

Bayard 74, Hemingford 2

Deshler 88, Lewiston 68

Dundy County-Stratton 50, Southern Valley 8

Elkhorn South 28, Gretna 20

Garden County 60, Morrill 14

Hitchcock County 54, Maxwell 0

Humphrey St. Francis 38, CWC 8

Lincoln Southeast 35, Bellevue East 0

Norfolk Catholic 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 3

South Platte 70, Banner County 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

