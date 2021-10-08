US legislators probing Puerto Rico power outages demand data

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. House committee is demanding that the company in charge of the transmission and distribution of power in Puerto Rico release key data amid widespread outages in the U.S. territory that have outraged and frustrated many. The Committee on Natural Resources on Friday ordered Luma to submit by Oct. 22 information including the number of maintenance workers it employs, the estimated amount of time one generation unit will be inoperable and the compensation packages and titles of employees who earn more than $200,000 a year. The letter comes two days after officials including Luma CEO Wayne Stensby testified at a hearing held by the committee.