Vaccine mandate for police? NYC looking at ‘all options’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor said Friday he’s looking at “all options” when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for police officers. That’s an idea backed by the city’s police commissioner but opposed by its largest police union. De Blasio has floated a potential vaccine mandate for police officers for several weeks. The NYPD’s vaccination rate has lagged behind the rest of the city. As of Wednesday, 68% of the NYPD’s workforce was vaccinated, according to Commissioner Dermot Shea, compared with 76% of adult New Yorkers who’ve been fully vaccinated. The NYPD has about 34,500 uniformed personnel and about 17,700 people in non-uniformed support positions.