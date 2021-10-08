Warmer temperatures Friday with more sunshine overhead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We will be battling some areas of fog once again for our Friday morning commute and some of that fog could be dense.



Leave plenty of time for your drive and turn your low beam headlights on!



Once that fog clears out, we will see a pretty pleasant day with a mix of sunshine and clouds (with a little more sunshine) and highs warming to near 80 degrees.



There will be a 5 to 15 miles per hour breeze out of the south to southeast.



Clouds will continue to increase into the night tonight with lows in the upper 50s.



Clouds will remain overhead for our Saturday with breezy winds possibly gusting up to 30 miles per hour.



There is a small chance for a shower to clip northern Siouxland in the evening hours.



Sunday looks dry with temperatures returning to near 70 degrees.



