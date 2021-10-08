Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State announced Friday that center Xavier Foster is no longer a member of the basketball team as police investigate a sexual assault claim. The Des Moines Register reports that Coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement that the program holds its student-athletes up to “high standards” on and off the court. Foster has not been charged with a crime, but Ames police spokesperson Jason Tuttle said that he is a “target” of an investigation into an 18-year-old woman’s report that she was sexually assaulted at an October 2020 party. A search warrant naming Foster was executed in June, and Foster’s DNA was collected through cheek swabs.