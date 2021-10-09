After a cloudy Saturday, more sunshine returns to Siouxland this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Throughout the day today we had warmer temperatures and a touch more humidity throughout Siouxland under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs topped out in the upper 70s for many of us, and winds were strong coming from the southeast between 15 and 25 mph.

This evening we will stay above average with our temperatures. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 50s with a gradual clearing possible overnight, otherwise we will keep the cloud cover through the evening.

Sunday we will clear out, and welcome more sunshine to the area as we warm up to 70 degrees for our high with a shift in the wind, now coming from the west between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

More cool temperatures and rain chances will return to the area as we start the up coming work week.

