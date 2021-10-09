Skip to Content

Banisadr, Iran’s first president after 1979 revolution, dies

3:47 am

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran’s first president after the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, has died. He was 88. His family and Iranian state television made the announcement Saturday. They said he had suffered from a long illness, without elaborating. Among a sea of black-robed Shiite clerics, Banisadr stood out for his Western-style suits and a background so French that it was in philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre that he confided his belief he’d be Iran’s first president some 15 years before it happened. Those differences only isolated him.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

