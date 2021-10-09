Climate activist Nakate visits huge German coal mine

LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate has visited a vast open-pit coal mine in Germany and a village that is to be bulldozed to make way for its expansion. She described the destruction as “really disturbing.” Saturday’s visit by Nakate and other young activists comes a few weeks before U.N. climate talks open in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31. The Garzweiler lignite mine has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord’s target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).