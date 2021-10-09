Friday’s Scores
Arlington/Lake Preston 44, Deubrook 18
Avon 76, Centerville 42
Beresford 28, Baltic 0
Bon Homme 24, Viborg-Hurley 18
Brandon Valley 54, Mitchell 0
Britton-Hecla 62, Waverly-South Shore 7
Brookings 42, Huron 14
Canton 35, Chamberlain 7
Chester 42, Irene-Wakonda 14
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58, Oelrichs 8
Clark/Willow Lake 20, Aberdeen Roncalli 19
Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Deuel 42, Sisseton 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 38, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21
Faulkton 50, North Central Co-Op 14
Florence/Henry 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 20
Gayville-Volin 58, Colome 8
Gregory 28, Platte-Geddes 8
Hamlin 28, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20
Hanson 32, Canistota 24
Harding County 66, Newell 14
Harrisburg 62, Rapid City Central 12
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Potter County 20
Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Great Plains Lutheran 23
Howard 42, Garretson 35
Ipswich 68, Leola/Frederick 20
Jim River 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 27
Kadoka Area 30, New Underwood 16
Lead-Deadwood 26, Custer 6
Little Wound 60, Standing Rock, N.D. 2
Lower Brule 56, Crow Creek 14
Lyman 50, Philip 0
Madison 35, Dell Rapids 7
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 7
McLaughlin 66, Marty Indian 16
Milbank 41, Webster 3
Mobridge-Pollock 57, Dakota Hills 7
Pierre 52, Watertown 42
Red Cloud 26, Todd County 24
Sioux Falls Christian 21, Dakota Valley 20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40, Sioux Falls Washington 27
Sioux Valley 48, Flandreau 14
Spearfish 24, Douglas 6
St. Thomas More 35, Belle Fourche 13
Stanley County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Sully Buttes 22, Langford 8
Tea Area 42, Aberdeen Central 20
Timber Lake 52, Faith 0
Tiospa Zina Tribal 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 12
Vermillion 28, West Central 26
Warner 44, Northwestern 0
Winnebago, Neb. 54, St. Francis Indian 0
Wolsey-Wessington 48, Kimball/White Lake 13
Yankton 48, Sturgis Brown 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
