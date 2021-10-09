Judge has granted Chad Daybell’s request to move his trial

A judge is moving the trial of Chad Daybell, who is accused in the murder of his wife's two children, as well as the murder of his first wife.

On Friday, an Idaho judge granted Daybell's request to move his trial. That's after this week's hearing considering the request, which was made in July.

Daybell is accused of conspiring with his current wife, Lori Vallow to murder her two children – 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old J.J. Vallow, along with Daybell’s former wife, Tammy.

Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty.

A new date for Daybell’s trial, which was previously scheduled to start in November, has not yet been set.

Vallow’s case has been put on hold indefinitely, after a judge determined she was not competent to stand trial.