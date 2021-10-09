Morningside dominates Hastings behind Sims record breaking performance, Dordt defeats Mount Marty for fourth win in a row

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- If the Morningside Mustangs were looking for a big performance out of Anthony Sims they certainly got one.

The senior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida ran all over the Hastings Broncos to the tune of 203 rushing yards and a record breaking 6 touchdowns.

The record Sims broke was held by former Mustang standout Brandon Wegher.

In the passing game the Mustangs were solid too with Joe Dolincheck throwing for 353 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Those performances combined with a stout defense led to a dominating 62-7 win for Morningside.

Also in action the Dordt Defenders took on Mount Marty in the first matchup between the two schools.

Mount Marty actually led 14-7 at one point after the Lancers got a pick six from Avry Rice.

It was all Defenders from that point forward though as Dordt rattled off 56 unanswered points before Mount Marty put up the final touchdown of the game to make it 63-21 when it was all said and done.

Tyler Reynolds played a big role for the Defenders throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns while adding 176 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Levi Jungling also had a huge game for Dordt scoring 3 touchdowns and putting up 11 catches for 153 yards in the victory.

Dordt will host Dakota Wesleyan next week while Morningside will travel to take on cross town rival Briar Cliff.