Resident charged with killing 2 at Maryland senior community

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Maryland police have announced first-degree murder charges against a man for shooting two staff members of a senior living community to death at the facility where they worked. Police said Saturday that Roy Batson, who is 63, remains in custody on a no-bond status. Batson, of Capitol Heights, is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Mackeda Evans, of Temple Hills, and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, of Capitol Heights, on Friday at the Gateway Village senior living community, just outside of Washington, D.C. Police say the preliminary investigation found that Batson, who lived in the complex, had confronted Evans on Friday morning about a prior dispute between the two over a violation notice.