Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made COVID-19 vaccines

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Russians are flocking to Serbia to receive Western-approved COVID-19 shots. Although Russia has its own vaccine, known as Sputnik V, international health authorities haven’t approved its use. That means Russians who want to travel freely need to show of having received a Western-made shot. Serbia is a convenient choice for vaccine-seeking Russians because they can enter the allied Balkan nation without visas and because it offers a wide choice of vaccines. Vaccination tour packages for Russians seeking shots endorsed by the World Health Organization appeared on the market in mid-September, according to Russia’s Association of Tour Operators.. Russians can be spotted at hotels, restaurants, bars and vaccination clinics in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade.