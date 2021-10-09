Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Centerville def. Iroquois, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25
Wagner def. Madison, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18
East/West Tournament=
Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-16
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-14, 28-26
Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-17
Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-8
Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17
Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-14
Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-13
Little Wound Triangular=
Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 27-25, 25-10
Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-16
Metro Invitational=
Gold Bracket=
Bismarck Century, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-16
Fargo Davies, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 27-25, 17-15
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-27, 25-14, 16-14
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-19, 25-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-23, 25-14
Sioux Falls Washington def. West Fargo, N.D., 25-16, 25-10
Championship=
Sioux Falls Washington def. Bismarck High, N.D., 25-17, 25-16
Silver Bracket=
Bismarck Legacy, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10
Kindred, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-12, 25-12
Seventh Place=
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mandan, N.D., 25-22, 25-9
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com