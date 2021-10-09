Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:42 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Centerville def. Iroquois, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25

Wagner def. Madison, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18

East/West Tournament=

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-16

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-14, 28-26

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-17

Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-14

Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-13

Little Wound Triangular=

Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 27-25, 25-10

Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-16

Metro Invitational=

Gold Bracket=

Bismarck Century, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-16

Fargo Davies, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 27-25, 17-15

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-27, 25-14, 16-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-19, 25-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-23, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. West Fargo, N.D., 25-16, 25-10

Championship=

Sioux Falls Washington def. Bismarck High, N.D., 25-17, 25-16

Silver Bracket=

Bismarck Legacy, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10

Kindred, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-12, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mandan, N.D., 25-22, 25-9

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

