Setup for Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League race begins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Set up for race three of the Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League season began Saturday at Bacon Creek Park here in Sioux City.

This is the first race the organization has hosted in Iowa. The League is all about getting kids and student-athletes out on bikes.

The race is a four-and-a-half-mile single-track mountain biking race and includes kids from 6th grade up to seniors in high school with different categories within the different skill levels.

"We're out here really promoting a healthy lifestyle, a healthy teamwork environment, and being inclusive about it. We love all riders to come, regardless of their skill level or what grade they're in. They don't have to be near-professional level. We want all the riders to come out and really have a good time," said Matt Neel, Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League.

Neel encourages people to come out Sunday to watch.

"We would love people to come out and check it out. It's kind of weird, I know everybody thinks 'what's going on?' We see some spectators driving by. We would love people to come out. Cheer on the athletes. See what we've got going on and maybe get their own student-athlete out on a bike," said Neel.

If you're interested, races start at 9:30 Sunday morning over at Bacon Creek Park.