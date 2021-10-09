Siouxlanders try a variety of craft beers at 712 Brew Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders took their taste buds for an adventure Saturday at the Tyson Events Center at the 712 Brew Fest.

The event featured over 100 flavors of beers from different local, regional and national breweries. People could also enjoy live music while taste-testing the craft beers.

Ben Sitzmann, Owner and Head Brewer of Wise I Brewing Company in Le Mars says the event was a great way to promote local breweries on this side of the state and let Siouxlanders know about great craft beers.

"I feel like this side of the state's kind of neglected when it comes to thinking about craft beer. Most people think about central Iowa, eastern Iowa. So, just being able to bring all these people here to drink our great product, right, our great beers from all the local breweries is great, it's awesome," said Sitzmann.

There's one thing Sitzmann said he hopes people take away from the event.

"There's more than domestic beer. Craft beer is huge right now. And there's a reason that it's huge right now. It's a better quality product. It's locally made most places," said Sitzmann.