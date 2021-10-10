Brad Pautsch inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy’s Silver Circle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTIV) -- On Saturday evening, KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch was honored by being inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter's Silver Circle. The Silver Circle is not an award; it’s a society of honor made up of candidates who have made a significant contribution to local television.

Brad was unable to attend as he continues his treatment and recovery after a cancerous brain tumor was removed back in March. Two of Brad's children, Joe Pautsch and Mary Pautsch read a letter from Brad to the audience.

Brad's coworkers also got a chance to talk about how Brad has impacted their lives and careers in a video that played during the ceremony.

Brad has set a high standard covering Siouxland athletes. He has gone great distances and traveled many miles to capture the action while maintaining the dedication and commitment Siouxland viewers have seen from him over the last 30 years.