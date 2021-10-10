Cooler conditions for our Sunday with more fall-like weather to start our work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We have struggled to clear the skies today here in Siouxland making for a partly cloudy and cooler day throughout the area.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with a decent breeze continuing this afternoon coming from the west northwest between 10-20 mph.

Our dew points have went back down after a muggy last few days however, making today truly feel like fall outdoors.

This evening, more cloud cover is expected to pull into our viewing area and we will cool down to the mid 40s for our overnight lows. Winds will back off later this evening, still coming from the west however between 5-10 mph.

To start our work week more comfortable conditions are expected as we start our Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s with more sunshine in store for the area.

Rain chances return Tuesday night and bring cooler temperatures as well. Find our more in my complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.