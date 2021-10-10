Czech president Zeman in hospital a day after election

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman has been rushed to the hospital a day after the parliamentary election at a time when he has a key role in establishing a new government. Prague’s military hospital has confirmed Zeman was transported there from the presidential chateau in Lany, near Prague. Zeman’s doctor, who recommended the hospitalization, was expected to give details of his condition later Sunday. Zeman, 77, is a heavy smoker with a soft spot for a drink who has diabetes and neuropathy linked to it. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair. The Czech presidency is a largely ceremonial post but the president has the right to choose the country’s new prime minister.