Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens using its photo sharing app Instagram to take a break, and nudging them if they repeatedly look at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being. The Menlo Park, California-based Facebook is also planning to introduce new controls for parents or guardians of teens on an optional basis so that adults can supervise what their teens are doing online. This comes after Facebook announced late last month that it was pausing work on its Instagram for Kids project. But critics say they are skeptical that the new features would be effective and that the plans lack details.