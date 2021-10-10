Long-banned FaceTime calls apparently working in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — FaceTime calls seem to be working in the United Arab Emirates, an apparent loosening of long-standing restrictions on the Apple program in the federation of seven sheikhdoms. There was no official announcement on the matter. The UAE’s telecom authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple also did not respond to a request for comment. Associated Press journalists could make FaceTime voice and video calls with good sound quality to people inside and outside the country on Sunday. The UAE long has blocked internet calling apps, presumably due to security concerns and to protect the revenues of its monopoly state-run telecommunication companies.