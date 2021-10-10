Sioux City Police: 4 people injured after early morning shooting downtown

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City responded to an early morning shooting Sunday morning in downtown Sioux City.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Pierce Street around 3:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, he was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Around 3:45 a.m. the SCPD received multiple calls for more victims arriving to Sioux City hospitals. According to police, a total of four victims were involved in this incident. The others involved are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is part of an ongoing investigation. Sioux City Police are asking with anyone with information to call 712-528-TIPS (8477)