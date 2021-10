Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…Locally Dense Fog Overnight…

A narrow area of fog and low clouds will continue to develop

through the overnight hours. Visibilities will drop to less than

one half mile at times. Improvement in visibilities will begin to

arrive as winds increase after 4am this morning.

Use caution on the roads tonight. Reduce speed and in-vehicle

distractions.