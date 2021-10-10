Taiwan wants ‘status quo’, not China’s path, president says

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president is calling for the maintenance of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from China. Tsai Ing-wen also firmly rejected Chinese military coercion, a stance driven home with a rare demonstration of Taiwan’s defense capabilities in a parade on its National Day. A choir of singers from Taiwan’s various indigenous tribes sang to open the ceremony. Following Tsai’s address, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense showed off a range of weaponry including missile launchers and armored vehicles while fighters jets and helicopters soared overhead. “We will do our utmost to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally altered,” she said. China claims Taiwan as part of its national territory although the island is self-ruled.